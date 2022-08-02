Conoce a los nominados a los Premios Oscar 2022

Durante la mañana de este martes —horario chileno— se dieron a conocer los nominados a la 94 edición de la ceremonia de los Premios Oscar, la que se realizará el 27 de marzo en el tradicional teatro Dolby en Hollywood.
La ceremonia contará con un anfitrión por primera vez desde 2018, luego que el año pasado no tuviera presentadores y se realizara de manera especial debido a la pandemia del COVID-19.
La película "The power of the dog" lidera la carrera con 12 nominaciones seguida por Dune con 10 y en un tercer lugar quedó Belfast con 7.
Mejor Película
- Belfast
- Coda
- The power of the dog
- Dont Look up
- Drive my car
- Dune
- King Richard
- Licorice Pizza
- Nightmare Alley
- West Side Story
Mejor Actor
- Javier Bardem (Being The Ricardos)
- Benedict Cumberbatch (The power of the dog)
- Andrew Garfield (Tik Tik Boom)
- Will Smith (King Richard)
- Denzel Washington (The Tragedy of Macbeth)
Mejor Actriz
- Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter)
- Penelope Cruz (Madres Paralelas)
- Nicole Kidman (Being The Ricardos)
- Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye)
- Kristen Stewart (Spencer)
Mejor Actor de reparto
- Jesse Plemons (The power of the dog)
- Ciarán Hinds (Belfast)
- Troy Kotsur (Coda)
- J. K. Simmons (Being The Ricardos)
- Kodi Smit-Mcphee (The power of the dog)
Mejor Actriz de reparto
- Jessie Buckey (The Lost Daughter)
- Ariana Debose (West Side Story)
- Judi Dench (Belfast)
- Kristen Dunst (The power of the dog)
- Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard)
Mejor Director
- Kenneth Branagh (Belfast)
- Ryusuke Hamaguchi (Drive my car)
- Paul Thomas Anderson (Licorice Pizza)
- Jane Campion (The power of the dog)
- Steven Spielberg (West Side Story)
Guion original
- Don't look Up
- Belfast
- King Richards
- Licorice Pizza
- The worst person in the world
Guion adaptado
- Coda
- Drive My Car
- Dune
- The Lost Daughter
- The power of the dog
Dirección de fotografía
- The power of the dog
- Dune
- Nightmare Alley
- The Tragedy of Macbeth
- West Side Story
Edición
- Dont Look up
- King Richard
- Dune
- The power of the dog
- Tik Tik Boom
Diseño de producción
- Dune
- The power of the dog
- West Side Story
- Nightmare Alley
- The Tragedy of Macbeth
Diseño de vestuario
- Cruella
- Cyrano
- Dune
- Nightmare Alley
- West Side Story
YouTube/Hugo Covarrubias
Lee También >
Nominan a cortometraje chileno "Bestia" a los Premios Oscar 2022
Sonido
- Dune
- No time to die
- West Side Story
- The power of the dog
- Belfast
Maquillaje y peinados
- Cruella
- Dune
- Coming 2 America
- The eyes of Tammy Faye
- House of Gucci
Música original
- Dont Look Up
- Dune
- Encanto
- Madres paralelas
- The power of the dog
Canción Original
- Dos oruguitas (Encanto)
- No time to die (No time to die)
- Be Alive (King Richard)
- Down to joy (Belfast)
- Somehow you do (Four good days)
Efectos visuales
- Dune
- Free Guy
- Spider-Man: No way home
- Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
- No time to die
Mejor Documental
- Ascension
- Attica
- Flee
- Writing with fire
- Summer of soul
Mejor corto documental
- Audible
- Lead me home
- The queen of basketball
- Three songs for Benazir
- When we were bullies
Mejor película de animación
- Luca
- Encanto
- Mitchells vs the machines
- Flee
- Raya and the last dragon
Mejor corto de animación
- Affairs of the art
- Bestia
- Boxballet
- Robin Robin
- The windshield wiper
Mejor corto live action
- Ala Kachuu
- The dress
- The long goodbye
- On my mind
- Please hold
Mejor película internacional
- Drive my car (Japón)
- Flee (Dinamarca)
- Lunana (Bután)
- The worst person in the world (Noruega)
- The hand of god (Italia)