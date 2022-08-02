Conoce a los nominados a los Premios Oscar 2022

La ceremonia contará con un anfitrión por primera vez desde 2018, luego que el año pasado no tuviera presentadores.

Durante la mañana de este martes —horario chileno— se dieron a conocer los nominados a la 94 edición de la ceremonia de los Premios Oscar, la que se realizará el 27 de marzo en el tradicional teatro Dolby en Hollywood.

La ceremonia contará con un anfitrión por primera vez desde 2018, luego que el año pasado no tuviera presentadores y se realizara de manera especial debido a la pandemia del COVID-19.

La película "The power of the dog" lidera la carrera con 12 nominaciones seguida por Dune con 10 y en un tercer lugar quedó Belfast con 7.

Mejor Película

Belfast

Coda

The power of the dog

Dont Look up

Drive my car

Dune

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

Nightmare Alley

West Side Story

Mejor Actor

Javier Bardem (Being The Ricardos)

Benedict Cumberbatch (The power of the dog)

Andrew Garfield (Tik Tik Boom)

Will Smith (King Richard)

Denzel Washington (The Tragedy of Macbeth)

Mejor Actriz

Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter)

Penelope Cruz (Madres Paralelas)

Nicole Kidman (Being The Ricardos)

Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye)

Kristen Stewart (Spencer)

Mejor Actor de reparto

Jesse Plemons (The power of the dog)

Ciarán Hinds (Belfast)

Troy Kotsur (Coda)

J. K. Simmons (Being The Ricardos)

Kodi Smit-Mcphee (The power of the dog)

Mejor Actriz de reparto

​Jessie Buckey (The Lost Daughter)

Ariana Debose (West Side Story)

Judi Dench (Belfast)

Kristen Dunst (The power of the dog)

Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard)

Mejor Director

Kenneth Branagh (Belfast)

Ryusuke Hamaguchi (Drive my car)

Paul Thomas Anderson (Licorice Pizza)

Jane Campion (The power of the dog)

Steven Spielberg (West Side Story)

Guion original

Don't look Up

Belfast

King Richards

Licorice Pizza

The worst person in the world

Guion adaptado

Coda

Drive My Car

Dune

The Lost Daughter

The power of the dog

Dirección de fotografía

The power of the dog

Dune

Nightmare Alley

The Tragedy of Macbeth

West Side Story

Edición

Dont Look up

King Richard

Dune

The power of the dog

Tik Tik Boom

Diseño de producción

Dune

The power of the dog

West Side Story

Nightmare Alley

The Tragedy of Macbeth

Diseño de vestuario

Cruella

Cyrano

Dune

Nightmare Alley

West Side Story

Nominan a cortometraje chileno "Bestia" a los Premios Oscar 2022

Sonido

Dune

No time to die

West Side Story

The power of the dog

Belfast

Maquillaje y peinados

Cruella

Dune

Coming 2 America

The eyes of Tammy Faye

House of Gucci

Música original

​Dont Look Up

Dune

Encanto

Madres paralelas

The power of the dog

Canción Original

Dos oruguitas (Encanto)

No time to die (No time to die)

Be Alive (King Richard)

Down to joy (Belfast)

Somehow you do (Four good days)

Efectos visuales

Dune

Free Guy

Spider-Man: No way home

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

No time to die

Mejor Documental

Ascension

Attica

Flee

Writing with fire

Summer of soul

Mejor corto documental

Audible

Lead me home

The queen of basketball

Three songs for Benazir

When we were bullies

Mejor película de animación

Luca

Encanto

Mitchells vs the machines

Flee

Raya and the last dragon

Mejor corto de animación

Affairs of the art

Bestia

Boxballet

Robin Robin

The windshield wiper

Mejor corto live action

Ala Kachuu

The dress

The long goodbye

On my mind

Please hold

Mejor película internacional