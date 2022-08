Panda gigante da a luz a gemelos en centro de investigación de China

Giant #panda Qin Qin gave birth to a pigeon pair of cubs at the Qinling Giant Panda Research Center in northwest China's Shaanxi Province on Tuesday. Both panda cubs are in good condition, with the brother weighing 176.4 grams and the younger sister weighing 151.2 grams. 🐼🐼 pic.twitter.com/haCX0T5Lpl