Imágenes satelitales muestran que un iceberg gigante estuvo muy cerca de colisionar con la Antártida

Berg-watch!



The #A74 iceberg near collision with Brunt Ice Shelf as seen by @CopernicusEU #Sentinel1🚨

In early August, strong winds have spun the iceberg around the western tip of Brunt.

A-74 then gently 'booped' the ice shelf before heading southwards: https://t.co/JY8NeQjuwz pic.twitter.com/2qtqTMdPgW