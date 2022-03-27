Secciones



Premios Oscar 2022: Revisa los ganadores de las principales categorías

Por T13
La película "Dune" se ha llevado la mayor cantidad de galardones, pero "Coda" ganó en las tres categorías que fue nominada, incluyendo Mejor Película.

Este domingo a las 21 horas se realizó la ceremonia de premiación los Premios Oscar 2022, en donde la cinta chilena "Bestia" compitió por la estatuilla a Mejor Corto Animado, galardón que finalmente no consiguió.

La ceremonia contó con un anfitrión por primera vez desde 2018, luego que el año pasado no tuviera presentadores y se realizara de manera especial debido a la pandemia del COVID-19. 

Hugo Covarrubias, director de Bestia: afp
Hugo Covarrubias, director de "Bestia": "Estamos hablando temas que incomodan"

A continuación te damos a conocer los ganadores de la 94 edición de la ceremonia de los Premios Oscar, evento que se desarrolló en el tradicional teatro Dolby en Hollywood. 

Mejor Película

  • Belfast
  • Coda
  • The power of the dog
  • Dont Look up
  • Drive my car
  • Dune
  • King Richard
  • Licorice Pizza
  • Nightmare Alley
  • West Side Story

Mejor Actor

  • Javier Bardem (Being The Ricardos)
  • Benedict Cumberbatch (The power of the dog)
  • Andrew Garfield (Tik Tik Boom)
  • Will Smith (King Richard)
  • Denzel Washington (The Tragedy of Macbeth)

Mejor Actriz

  • Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter)
  • Penelope Cruz (Madres Paralelas)
  • Nicole Kidman (Being The Ricardos)
  • Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye)
  • Kristen Stewart (Spencer)

Mejor Actor de reparto

  • Jesse Plemons (The power of the dog)
  • Ciarán Hinds (Belfast)
  • Troy Kotsur (Coda)
  • J. K. Simmons (Being The Ricardos)
  • Kodi Smit-Mcphee (The power of the dog)

Mejor Actriz de reparto

  • ​Jessie Buckey (The Lost Daughter)
  • Ariana Debose (West Side Story)
  • Judi Dench (Belfast)
  • Kristen Dunst (The power of the dog)
  • Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard)

Mejor Director

  • Kenneth Branagh (Belfast)
  • Ryusuke Hamaguchi (Drive my car)
  • Paul Thomas Anderson (Licorice Pizza)
  • Jane Campion (The power of the dog)
  • Steven Spielberg (West Side Story)

Guion original

  • Don't look Up
  • Belfast
  • King Richards
  • Licorice Pizza
  • The worst person in the world

Guion adaptado

  • Coda
  • Drive My Car
  • Dune 
  • The Lost Daughter
  • The power of the dog

Dirección de fotografía

  • The power of the dog
  • Dune 
  • Nightmare Alley
  • The Tragedy of Macbeth 
  • West Side Story 

Edición

  • Dont Look up
  • King Richard
  • Dune
  • The power of the dog
  • Tik Tik Boom

Diseño de producción

  • Dune 
  • The power of the dog
  • West Side Story
  • Nightmare Alley
  • The Tragedy of Macbeth 

Diseño de vestuario

  • Cruella
  • Cyrano
  • Dune
  • Nightmare Alley
  • West Side Story

Sonido

  • Dune
  • No time to die
  • West Side Story
  • The power of the dog
  • Belfast

Maquillaje y peinados

  • Cruella
  • Dune
  • Coming 2 America
  • The eyes of Tammy Faye
  • House of Gucci

Música original

  • ​Dont Look Up
  • Dune
  • Encanto
  • Madres paralelas
  • The power of the dog

Canción Original

  • Dos oruguitas (Encanto)
  • No time to die (No time to die)
  • Be Alive (King Richard)
  • Down to joy (Belfast)
  • Somehow you do (Four good days)

Efectos visuales

  • Dune
  • Free Guy
  • Spider-Man: No way home
  • Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
  • No time to die

Mejor Documental

  • Ascension
  • Attica
  • Flee
  • Writing with fire
  • Summer of soul

Mejor corto documental

  • Audible 
  • Lead me home 
  • The queen of basketball
  • Three songs for Benazir
  • When we were bullies

Mejor película de animación

  • Luca
  • Encanto
  • Mitchells vs the machines
  • Flee
  • Raya and the last dragon

Mejor corto de animación

  • Affairs of the art
  • Bestia
  • Boxballet
  • Robin Robin
  • The windshield wiper

Mejor corto live action

  • Ala Kachuu
  • The dress
  • The long goodbye
  • On my mind
  • Please hold

Mejor película internacional

  • Drive my car (Japón)
  • Flee (Dinamarca)
  • Lunana (Bután)
  • The worst person in the world (Noruega)
  • The hand of god (Italia)

