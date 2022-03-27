Premios Oscar 2022: Revisa los ganadores de las principales categorías

Este domingo a las 21 horas se realizó la ceremonia de premiación los Premios Oscar 2022, en donde la cinta chilena "Bestia" compitió por la estatuilla a Mejor Corto Animado, galardón que finalmente no consiguió.
La ceremonia contó con un anfitrión por primera vez desde 2018, luego que el año pasado no tuviera presentadores y se realizara de manera especial debido a la pandemia del COVID-19.
afp
Lee También >
Hugo Covarrubias, director de "Bestia": "Estamos hablando temas que incomodan"
A continuación te damos a conocer los ganadores de la 94 edición de la ceremonia de los Premios Oscar, evento que se desarrolló en el tradicional teatro Dolby en Hollywood.
Mejor Película
- Belfast
- Coda
- The power of the dog
- Dont Look up
- Drive my car
- Dune
- King Richard
- Licorice Pizza
- Nightmare Alley
- West Side Story
Mejor Actor
- Javier Bardem (Being The Ricardos)
- Benedict Cumberbatch (The power of the dog)
- Andrew Garfield (Tik Tik Boom)
- Will Smith (King Richard)
- Denzel Washington (The Tragedy of Macbeth)
Mejor Actriz
- Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter)
- Penelope Cruz (Madres Paralelas)
- Nicole Kidman (Being The Ricardos)
- Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye)
- Kristen Stewart (Spencer)
Mejor Actor de reparto
- Jesse Plemons (The power of the dog)
- Ciarán Hinds (Belfast)
- Troy Kotsur (Coda)
- J. K. Simmons (Being The Ricardos)
- Kodi Smit-Mcphee (The power of the dog)
Mejor Actriz de reparto
- Jessie Buckey (The Lost Daughter)
- Ariana Debose (West Side Story)
- Judi Dench (Belfast)
- Kristen Dunst (The power of the dog)
- Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard)
Mejor Director
- Kenneth Branagh (Belfast)
- Ryusuke Hamaguchi (Drive my car)
- Paul Thomas Anderson (Licorice Pizza)
- Jane Campion (The power of the dog)
- Steven Spielberg (West Side Story)
Guion original
- Don't look Up
- Belfast
- King Richards
- Licorice Pizza
- The worst person in the world
Guion adaptado
- Coda
- Drive My Car
- Dune
- The Lost Daughter
- The power of the dog
Dirección de fotografía
- The power of the dog
- Dune
- Nightmare Alley
- The Tragedy of Macbeth
- West Side Story
Edición
- Dont Look up
- King Richard
- Dune
- The power of the dog
- Tik Tik Boom
Diseño de producción
- Dune
- The power of the dog
- West Side Story
- Nightmare Alley
- The Tragedy of Macbeth
Diseño de vestuario
- Cruella
- Cyrano
- Dune
- Nightmare Alley
- West Side Story
Sonido
- Dune
- No time to die
- West Side Story
- The power of the dog
- Belfast
Maquillaje y peinados
- Cruella
- Dune
- Coming 2 America
- The eyes of Tammy Faye
- House of Gucci
Música original
- Dont Look Up
- Dune
- Encanto
- Madres paralelas
- The power of the dog
Canción Original
- Dos oruguitas (Encanto)
- No time to die (No time to die)
- Be Alive (King Richard)
- Down to joy (Belfast)
- Somehow you do (Four good days)
Efectos visuales
- Dune
- Free Guy
- Spider-Man: No way home
- Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
- No time to die
Mejor Documental
- Ascension
- Attica
- Flee
- Writing with fire
- Summer of soul
Mejor corto documental
- Audible
- Lead me home
- The queen of basketball
- Three songs for Benazir
- When we were bullies
Mejor película de animación
- Luca
- Encanto
- Mitchells vs the machines
- Flee
- Raya and the last dragon
Mejor corto de animación
- Affairs of the art
- Bestia
- Boxballet
- Robin Robin
- The windshield wiper
Mejor corto live action
- Ala Kachuu
- The dress
- The long goodbye
- On my mind
- Please hold
Mejor película internacional
- Drive my car (Japón)
- Flee (Dinamarca)
- Lunana (Bután)
- The worst person in the world (Noruega)
- The hand of god (Italia)