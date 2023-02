Francia descarta pronta entrega de aviones caza a Ucrania

I hear you @ZelenskyyUa! #Ukraine needs weapons to deoccupy its own land from #Russian agressor. Win the war. It is in the interest of our 🇸🇰 & 🇪🇺 security. You asked for weapons, incl. #wings MiG-29 to protect your sky & people. I will work on it. #Slovakia is with you. #EUCO pic.twitter.com/uUnfkpAoYC