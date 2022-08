Chile está entre los 20 países con más casos de viruela del mono

Our team has added a visualisation to explore suspected and confirmed cases of the 2022 #monkeypox outbreak: https://t.co/BxN6YL7UoE



Github link for data: https://t.co/8ETXgakuQc and real-time downloadable file here: https://t.co/fclsRzY5qk pic.twitter.com/zZxS0FloYN