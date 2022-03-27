Secciones

Con una cinta chilena incluida: Conoce a los nominados a los Premios Oscar 2022

Por T13
La ceremonia se realizará este domingo y contará, por primera vez en cuatro años, con un anfitrión.

Este domingo a partir de las 21 horas se realizará la ceremonia de los Premios Oscar 2022, en donde la cinta chilena Bestia compite por la estatuilla a Mejor Corto Animado.

Por lo mismo, te damos a conocer los nominados a la 94 edición de la ceremonia de los Premios Oscar, la que se realizará el 27 de marzo en el tradicional teatro Dolby en Hollywood. 

Nominan a cortometraje chileno YouTube/Hugo Covarrubias
La ceremonia contará con un anfitrión por primera vez desde 2018, luego que el año pasado no tuviera presentadores y se realizara de manera especial debido a la pandemia del COVID-19. 

La película "The power of the dog" lidera la carrera con 12 nominaciones seguida por Dune con 10 y en un tercer lugar quedó Belfast con 7.

Mejor Película

  • Belfast
  • Coda
  • The power of the dog
  • Dont Look up
  • Drive my car
  • Dune
  • King Richard
  • Licorice Pizza
  • Nightmare Alley
  • West Side Story

Mejor Actor

  • Javier Bardem (Being The Ricardos)
  • Benedict Cumberbatch (The power of the dog)
  • Andrew Garfield (Tik Tik Boom)
  • Will Smith (King Richard)
  • Denzel Washington (The Tragedy of Macbeth)

Mejor Actriz

  • Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter)
  • Penelope Cruz (Madres Paralelas)
  • Nicole Kidman (Being The Ricardos)
  • Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye)
  • Kristen Stewart (Spencer)

Mejor Actor de reparto

  • Jesse Plemons (The power of the dog)
  • Ciarán Hinds (Belfast)
  • Troy Kotsur (Coda)
  • J. K. Simmons (Being The Ricardos)
  • Kodi Smit-Mcphee (The power of the dog)

Mejor Actriz de reparto

  • ​Jessie Buckey (The Lost Daughter)
  • Ariana Debose (West Side Story)
  • Judi Dench (Belfast)
  • Kristen Dunst (The power of the dog)
  • Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard)

Mejor Director

  • Kenneth Branagh (Belfast)
  • Ryusuke Hamaguchi (Drive my car)
  • Paul Thomas Anderson (Licorice Pizza)
  • Jane Campion (The power of the dog)
  • Steven Spielberg (West Side Story)

Guion original

  • Don't look Up
  • Belfast
  • King Richards
  • Licorice Pizza
  • The worst person in the world

Guion adaptado

  • Coda
  • Drive My Car
  • Dune 
  • The Lost Daughter
  • The power of the dog

Dirección de fotografía

  • The power of the dog
  • Dune 
  • Nightmare Alley
  • The Tragedy of Macbeth 
  • West Side Story 

Edición

  • Dont Look up
  • King Richard
  • Dune
  • The power of the dog
  • Tik Tik Boom

Diseño de producción

  • Dune 
  • The power of the dog
  • West Side Story
  • Nightmare Alley
  • The Tragedy of Macbeth 

Diseño de vestuario

  • Cruella
  • Cyrano
  • Dune
  • Nightmare Alley
  • West Side Story

Sonido

  • Dune
  • No time to die
  • West Side Story
  • The power of the dog
  • Belfast

Maquillaje y peinados

  • Cruella
  • Dune
  • Coming 2 America
  • The eyes of Tammy Faye
  • House of Gucci

Música original

  • ​Dont Look Up
  • Dune
  • Encanto
  • Madres paralelas
  • The power of the dog

Canción Original

  • Dos oruguitas (Encanto)
  • No time to die (No time to die)
  • Be Alive (King Richard)
  • Down to joy (Belfast)
  • Somehow you do (Four good days)

Efectos visuales

  • Dune
  • Free Guy
  • Spider-Man: No way home
  • Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
  • No time to die

Mejor Documental

  • Ascension
  • Attica
  • Flee
  • Writing with fire
  • Summer of soul

Mejor corto documental

  • Audible 
  • Lead me home 
  • The queen of basketball
  • Three songs for Benazir
  • When we were bullies

Mejor película de animación

  • Luca
  • Encanto
  • Mitchells vs the machines
  • Flee
  • Raya and the last dragon

Mejor corto de animación

  • Affairs of the art
  • Bestia
  • Boxballet
  • Robin Robin
  • The windshield wiper

Mejor corto live action

  • Ala Kachuu
  • The dress
  • The long goodbye
  • On my mind
  • Please hold

Mejor película internacional

  • Drive my car (Japón)
  • Flee (Dinamarca)
  • Lunana (Bután)
  • The worst person in the world (Noruega)
  • The hand of god (Italia)

