Secciones

Programas

Coberturas

destacado.name ? destacado.name : 'contenido destacado'destacado.name ? destacado.name : 'contenido destacado'destacado.name ? destacado.name : 'contenido destacado'

Especiales

Temas del Día

Tendencias

Las reacciones que dejó en Hollywood la muerte de Betty White

NBC
Por T13
La destacada actriz y comediante falleció a apenas semanas de su cumpleaños número 100.

Este viernes se confirmó la muerte de la popular actriz y comediante Betty White a sus 99 años. Su fallecimiento no dejó a nadie indiferente en la escena actoral de Hollywood.

Distintas personalidades en el mundo del cine reaccionaron a la triste partida de su colega, algunos incluso expresando su amargura a través de redes sociales como Twitter.

Vanity Fair
Lee También >

Muere la actriz y comediante Betty White a los 99 años

"El mundo se ve muy diferente ahora. Ella era muy buena para desafiar las expectativas. Se las arregló para envejecer mucho y, de alguna manera, no ser lo suficientemente vieja. Te vamos a extrañar, Betty, ahora sabes el secreto" - Ryan Reynolds. 

"Descansa en paz Betty White, la única anfitriona del (SNL) Saturday Night Live que vi siendo recibida por una ovación en el after party. Una fiesta en la que ordenó un vodka y un perro caliente y se quedó hasta el final"- Seth Meyers.

"Descansa en paz, dulce Betty, que brillante debe estar el cielo ahora"- Valerie Bertinelli. 

 "¡Hoy brindamos todos al maravilloso legado que dejó Betty White!"- Andy Cohen.

"Que vida más excepcional. Estoy agradecida por cada segundo que pude compartir con Betty White. Amó a su familia, a sus amigos y a todos nosotros"- Ellen DeGeneres

"Que vida más increíble. Descansa en paz Betty White"- Mario Lopez.

ETIQUETAS DE ESTA NOTA

LO MÁS RECIENTE
RED DE SITIOS 13
MÁS DE T13.CL