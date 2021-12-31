Las reacciones que dejó en Hollywood la muerte de Betty White

La destacada actriz y comediante falleció a apenas semanas de su cumpleaños número 100.

Este viernes se confirmó la muerte de la popular actriz y comediante Betty White a sus 99 años. Su fallecimiento no dejó a nadie indiferente en la escena actoral de Hollywood.

Distintas personalidades en el mundo del cine reaccionaron a la triste partida de su colega, algunos incluso expresando su amargura a través de redes sociales como Twitter.

El mundo se ve muy diferente ahora. Ella era muy buena para desafiar las expectativas. Se las arregló para envejecer mucho y, de alguna manera, no ser lo suficientemente vieja. Te vamos a extrañar, Betty, ahora sabes el secreto.twitter.com/uevwerjobS — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) December 31, 2021

"El mundo se ve muy diferente ahora. Ella era muy buena para desafiar las expectativas. Se las arregló para envejecer mucho y, de alguna manera, no ser lo suficientemente vieja. Te vamos a extrañar, Betty, ahora sabes el secreto" - Ryan Reynolds.

RIP Betty White, the only SNL host I ever saw get a standing ovation at the after party. A party at which she ordered a vodka and a hotdog and stayed til the bitter end. December 31, 2021

"Descansa en paz Betty White, la única anfitriona del (SNL) Saturday Night Live que vi siendo recibida por una ovación en el after party. Una fiesta en la que ordenó un vodka y un perro caliente y se quedó hasta el final"- Seth Meyers.

Rest in peace, sweet Betty. My God, how bright heaven must be right now. — 😷💉 Valerie Bertinelli (@Wolfiesmom) December 31, 2021

"Descansa en paz, dulce Betty, que brillante debe estar el cielo ahora"- Valerie Bertinelli.

Tonight we will raise MANY glasses to the WONDERFUL legacy of Betty White!!! ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️ — Andy Cohen (@Andy) December 31, 2021

"¡Hoy brindamos todos al maravilloso legado que dejó Betty White!"- Andy Cohen.

What an exceptional life.



I’m grateful for every second I got to spend with Betty White.



Sending love to her family, friends and all of us. December 31, 2021

"Que vida más excepcional. Estoy agradecida por cada segundo que pude compartir con Betty White. Amó a su familia, a sus amigos y a todos nosotros"- Ellen DeGeneres

"Que vida más increíble. Descansa en paz Betty White"- Mario Lopez.