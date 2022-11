“Nos besamos como adolescentes”: Cher dio detalles de su relación con hombre 40 años menor

I DONT GIVE MEN QUALITIES THEY DONT POSSESS.ITS A RECIPE 4 DISASTER.

HES”NOT”HIS TATS, HAIR COLOR,DIMOND GRILL. I♥️HIM BECAUSE HE WASNT AFRAID.HES KIND,HILARIOUS,

SMART,TALENTED, BEAUTIFUL.WE TALK & LAUGH.WE R PERFECTLY MATCHED. DO I WISH I WAS YOUNGER,YAH,I’M NOT BOO FKN HOO