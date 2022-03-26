De Tom Morello a Ozzy Osbourne: mundo del rock lamenta la muerte de Taylor Hawkins

Foo Fighters anunció este viernes el fallecimiento de su baterista. Diversos músicos del rock reaccionaron ante la lamentable noticia.

Foo Fighters confirmó este viernes a través de un comunicado la muerte de su baterista, Taylor Hawkins .

El músico de 50 años fue encontrado muerto en un hotel al norte de Bogotá , donde la banda se preparaba para tocar esta misma noche en el festival Estéreo Picnic, show que fue cancelado .

En el mundo del rock diversas leyendas reaccionaron ante la lamentable noticia; entre ellos Ozzy Osbourne, Geezer Butler, Tom Morello y otras bandas como Guns N’ Roses y Nickelback.

AFP Lee También > Muere baterista de Foo Fighters: banda canceló show en Bogotá minutos antes de subir al escenario

Recordar que Foo Fighters se había presentado hace sólo una semana en Santiago, en el cierre de la primera noche del festival Lollapalooza en nuestro país.

. @TaylorHawkins was truly a great person and an amazing musician. My heart, my love and my condolences go out to his wife, his children, his family, his band and his fans. See you on the other side - Ozzy March 26, 2022

God bless you Taylor Hawkins. I loved your spirit and your unstoppable rock power. Rest In Peace my friend. pic.twitter.com/AkiRLF2L3e — Tom Morello (@tmorello) March 26, 2022

Shocked & saddened to learn of the passing of @taylorhawkins My condolences to his family & the @foofighters family. RIP — Geezer Butler (@geezerbutler) March 26, 2022

In utter disbelief at the news of Taylor Hawkins. Our deepest condolences to his family, his bandmates, his team, his friends and everyone that was ever touched by the music he created with @foofighters @Alanis and so many others. This is so incredibly sad. pic.twitter.com/2AUeqpaN94 — Nickelback (@Nickelback) March 26, 2022