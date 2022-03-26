Secciones



De Tom Morello a Ozzy Osbourne: mundo del rock lamenta la muerte de Taylor Hawkins

Por T13
Foo Fighters anunció este viernes el fallecimiento de su baterista. Diversos músicos del rock reaccionaron ante la lamentable noticia.

Foo Fighters confirmó este viernes a través de un comunicado la muerte de su baterista, Taylor Hawkins.

El músico de 50 años fue encontrado muerto en un hotel al norte de Bogotá, donde la banda se preparaba para tocar esta misma noche en el festival Estéreo Picnic, show que fue cancelado.

En el mundo del rock diversas leyendas reaccionaron ante la lamentable noticia; entre ellos Ozzy Osbourne, Geezer Butler, Tom Morello y otras bandas como Guns N’ Roses y Nickelback.

Recordar que Foo Fighters se había presentado hace sólo una semana en Santiago, en el cierre de la primera noche del festival Lollapalooza en nuestro país.

