Equipo ideal de la Conmebol 2021: Endler e Isla entre los mejores de Sudamérica este año

Agencia Uno/T13.cl
Por T13
La arquera y el lateral fueron incluidos en sus respectivos equipos. La capitana ya integraba el XI mundial del año.

La Federación Internacional de Historia y Estadística de Fútbol (IFFHS, su sigla en inglés) dio a conocer este miércoles su equipo ideal de la Conmebol en el año 2021, tanto en el fútbol femenino como masculino.

La arquera chilena Christiane Endler, quien ya integraba el equipo mundial del año, fue incluida ahora en el once ideal de Sudamérica.

En el caso del fútbol masculino, el lateral derecho Mauricio Isla es el único chileno que aparece en el XI ideal 2021 de la Conmebol.

Este plantel también lo integran el argentino Lionel Messi y el brasileño Neymar, entre otros.

