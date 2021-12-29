Equipo ideal de la Conmebol 2021: Endler e Isla entre los mejores de Sudamérica este año

La Federación Internacional de Historia y Estadística de Fútbol (IFFHS, su sigla en inglés) dio a conocer este miércoles su equipo ideal de la Conmebol en el año 2021, tanto en el fútbol femenino como masculino.
La arquera chilena Christiane Endler, quien ya integraba el equipo mundial del año, fue incluida ahora en el once ideal de Sudamérica.
IFFHS WOMEN'S CONTINENTAL TEAMS OF THE YEAR 2021 - CONMEBOL
TODAY - IFFHS WOMEN'S CONMEBOL TEAM 2021
IFFHS WOMEN'S CONTINENTAL TEAMS OF THE YEAR 2021 - CONMEBOL

TODAY - IFFHS WOMEN'S CONMEBOL TEAM 2021
En el caso del fútbol masculino, el lateral derecho Mauricio Isla es el único chileno que aparece en el XI ideal 2021 de la Conmebol.
Este plantel también lo integran el argentino Lionel Messi y el brasileño Neymar, entre otros.
IFFHS MEN'S CONTINENTAL TEAMS OF THE YEAR 2021 - CONMEBOL— IFFHS (@iffhs_media) December 29, 2021
TODAY - IFFHS MEN'S CONMEBOL TEAM 2021
IFFHS MEN'S CONTINENTAL TEAMS OF THE YEAR 2021 - CONMEBOL

TODAY - IFFHS MEN'S CONMEBOL TEAM 2021