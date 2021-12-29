Equipo ideal de la Conmebol 2021: Endler e Isla entre los mejores de Sudamérica este año

La Federación Internacional de Historia y Estadística de Fútbol (IFFHS, su sigla en inglés) dio a conocer este miércoles su equipo ideal de la Conmebol en el año 2021, tanto en el fútbol femenino como masculino.

La arquera chilena Christiane Endler , quien ya integraba el equipo mundial del año , fue incluida ahora en el once ideal de Sudamérica.

