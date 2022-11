Avión con 56 perritos en adopción se estrella en Estados Unidos: Todos lograron sobrevivir

Ameriflight flight 7141, a Swearingen SA-227AT Expediter, landed on the Western Lakes Golf Club in Pewaukee, MI, USA. The aircraft came down 6 km short of runway 10 at Waukesha County Airport (UES).

The three persons and 56 dogs on the aircraft survived.