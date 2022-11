Hembras de pulpo lanzan conchas y lodo a machos que las acosan

Irate octopuses throw sand first, ask questions later. For the first time, scientists have captured footage of gloomy octopuses (Octopus tetricus) in Australia flinging silt, kelp and shells at each other https://t.co/9v3wPWkilS (📹 Godfrey-Smith et al./PLOS ONE)🐙 pic.twitter.com/vKnD5lmFSy