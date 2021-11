Confirman nueva trilogía de Spider-Man en el MCU: Tom Holland seguirá liderando el proyecto

Producer Amy Pascal tells us that #SpiderManNoWayHome "is not the last of our MCU movies."



"We are getting ready to make the next #SpiderMan movie with Tom Holland and Marvel. We're thinking of this as 3 films, and now we're going onto the next 3."



